Currently There Are 80 Teslas Per Supercharger Globally

The Tesla Supercharging network was launched in September 2012 so it is now 10 years old. A lot has changed since the first several stations were put online.

According to the latest Q3 report, as of the end of September 2022, the company has installed 4,283 stations with 38,883 individual connectors (stalls) globally.

The expansion of the network accelerated recently with 312 new stations and 2,718 stalls in Q3, but compared to the much faster growth of electric car sales, the average number of Tesla cars per station or stall continues to increase and hit record highs.

While the Tesla Supercharging network remains a Tesla's proprietary solution, we must remember that in Europe (14 countries), there is a Non-Tesla Supercharger Pilot program, which means that other EVs (at least CCS2-compatible) also can use selected stations, further increasing the average number of cars per station.