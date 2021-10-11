Custom Car Shop Creates A Crazy Dually Dodge Challenger

Does anyone else wonder why there aren't more cars that can really tow? Like, what if we want decent looks and performance more than we want a bed, but also to haul a decent-sized camper on occasion? It's a tricky niche to fill, for sure, but it's still surprising nobody seems to have tried in earnest before this guy in Tennessee who's building a dually Dodge Challenger.

This project of Ray's Rides has been made from an almost fully spec'd 2018 Challenger Scat Pack, save for the shaker hood and available manual transmission.



