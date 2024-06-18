Customer Demand Forces Volvo To Bring Back The V60 And V90 Wagons In The UK

In a surprise move, the Volvo V60 and V90 wagons will be made available to UK customers again, starting next month. The models had been discontinued from the UK market last year amid slow sales, by Volvo says there has been a “resurgence” for their estate products in recent months, prompting it to bring them back. Volvo will reopen the order books for the V60 and V90 in the UK starting next month. The same can’t be said for the equivalent S60 and S90 sedans, which will continue to rest in their graves. Note that the current generations of the S60/V60 and S90/V90 have been around since 2018 and 2016 respectively. This means that both wagons are near the end of their careers, with a single EV successor rumored to be under development.



Read Article