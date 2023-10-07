Customer Pissed After Buying Used Model S P60 Only To Discover Unlocking Extra Range Will Cost $4,500

It’s been a long time since Tesla sold the 60 kWH version of its Model S but that isn’t stopping it from ruffling feathers today. The owner of a used, but new-to-him Model S found out after the purchase that he’s carrying around the extra weight associated with his 90 kWh battery pack. And he’s not too keen on the fact that he can’t use that extra power without forking out $4,500. Tesla got into the practice of selling a car with a software-limited battery pack more than half a decade ago. It would sell a 60 kWh battery pack in a car but limit it to just 40 kWh unless the buyer paid extra. In the case we’re discussing today, the Model S in question was originally equipped with a 60 kWh battery but now has a newer 90 kWh pack.



