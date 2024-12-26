Customer Spills A Red Bull In Her Bugatti - Team Designs A Cup Holder For Her

The Bugatti Chiron Super Sport is one of the most remarkable performance cars ever designed and is the only production car to top the fabled 300 mph (483 km/h) mark. It also has a seven-figure price tag so high it makes billionaires sweat. It’s a pinnacle of automotive engineering, a masterpiece of speed, luxury, and excess. You get the idea. But there’s just one tiny problem with this French rocket ship: it can’t hold your Big Gulp. Well, Bugatti finally decided to tackle this first-world crisis. Last week, the owner of a flamboyant white Chiron Super Sport with bright pink accents posted a video on social media asking Bugatti director of design Frank Heyl to create a cupholder for her French hypercar as a “Christmas wish”. The call-out came after she spilled an entire can of Red Bull in the driver’s side door pocket.



Read Article