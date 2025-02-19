Customer TFT Dash Panels Would Allow Driver To Own To Individualize Their Car Interior

The 2025 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas flagged up how radical car interiors might become – and sooner rather than later.
 
Continental showed its Emotional Cockpit concept, which combines high-tech electronics with displays framed by Swarovski crystal, a high-quality cut glass from Austrian firm Swarovski Mobility. 
 
A floating 12.3 TFT display beneath the centre of the dash is set beneath a transparent crystal surface and forms the control element for both driver and front passenger.


