Customers Infuriated Over $50,000+ Markups On Nissan Z Sports Cars

Dealer markups are sadly not a thing of the past. We’ve talked about them many times here and even highlighted Nissan Z markups on numerous occasions. Despite the negative effect such greedy business practices have on the manufacturer and consumer they’re still running rampant and it could harm Nissan badly. A post on The New Nissan Z Facebook page featuring a dealer with a “$60,000 market adjustment” on a Z went viral yesterday. The photo that sparked almost 500 comments shows a total price of $129,999. While the MSRP isn’t shown in the photo, a little bit of math puts it somewhere north of $65,000 which is already a lot higher than what Nissan lists the Z Proto Spec without options at on its website ($52,990).



