Customers Outraged Over Hertz AI Scanning Charges

Most of the time, when a rental car company lands in the news, it’s for something fairly routine. Maybe there’s a deal on luxury SUVs, a new performance model added to the lineup, or the occasional viral story where an unattended counter leads to customers driving off in whatever had keys in the ignition. But lately, Hertz has been making headlines for a less flattering reason: customers are pushing back over charges for minor vehicle damage. At the center of the controversy is Hertz’s new AI-powered damage detection system that works, just maybe a bit too well. As reports stack up, some renters say they’re being billed for damage so minor it’s barely visible, and getting answers hasn’t been easy. That’s left many wondering whether Hertz jumped into automation before it was ready to handle the fallout.



