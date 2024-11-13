Customers Simply Drive Off In Cars After Hertz Employees Walk Off The Job

Another week, another Hertz screwup. According to CBS News, Hertz employees of New York’s Syracuse airport rental counter decided to “abandon” their posts early, leaving incoming travelers stranded without access to rental cars. Some even took matters into their own hands and drove away in whichever cars had keys in them. This all went down last July, per the report. Security camera footage showed Hertz employees bouncing slightly after 7 p.m. even though someone was supposed to be stationed at the desk until 1:28 a.m., an hour after the final arrival of the night. One of the employees was seen making a quick comeback at 8:25 p.m. but leaving again 20 minutes later. Dozens of travelers were reportedly affected by this walk-out, but it’s unclear how many later drove away in unauthorized cars.



Read Article