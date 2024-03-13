Customized Bronco Raptor Looks So Good It Makes You Forget All Of The Quality Issues That May Lurk Within

Is there anything that hasn't been said about the Ford Bronco Raptor? Probably not, as this punchy off-roader has been around for over two years, and during this time, we've seen it in all sorts of tests. Be it the usual reviews that emphasize its prowess off the beaten path or the occasional POV drive, name it, and it's been done. The same goes for tuned copies, yet for whatever reason, some of the modified ones still get our hearts racing, including the one pictured above. Mind you, tuned is too big a word to describe it, as it doesn't feature that many aftermarket touches. In fact, it only rocks a set of fresh wheels, complete with new tires, a simple yet effective mod that has seriously transformed the looks without ruining its off-roading credentials, as is often the case with similar builds.



