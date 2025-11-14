Cyber-Attack Destroys Jaguar Land Rover Quarterly Profits

Agent009 submitted on 11/14/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:30:25 PM

Views : 552 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.theguardian.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The cyber-attack that closed Jaguar Land Rover factories has pushed the company from profit into a quarterly loss of almost £500m, the carmaker has revealed.
 
JLR made pre-tax losses of £485m in the three months to 30 September, with production shut down throughout September due to the hack – a brutal turnaround from the £398m profit it recorded in the same period a year earlier, and ending 11 consecutive quarters of profit.
 
With factories only now returning to full output after a phased restart in October, the total financial impact of the hack on JLR is yet to be quantified.
 


Read Article


Cyber-Attack Destroys Jaguar Land Rover Quarterly Profits

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)