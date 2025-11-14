Cyber-Attack Destroys Jaguar Land Rover Quarterly Profits

The cyber-attack that closed Jaguar Land Rover factories has pushed the company from profit into a quarterly loss of almost £500m, the carmaker has revealed.

JLR made pre-tax losses of £485m in the three months to 30 September, with production shut down throughout September due to the hack – a brutal turnaround from the £398m profit it recorded in the same period a year earlier, and ending 11 consecutive quarters of profit.

With factories only now returning to full output after a phased restart in October, the total financial impact of the hack on JLR is yet to be quantified.