All we can say is Ford and Rivian have NO idea how big the buzz will be around the Tesla CyberTruck.



If you think the premiums for Bronco's and Lightning's are high, you ain't seen NOTHIN' like waht's going to happen with the first Cybertrucks.



DON'T doubt us.



Tesla Cybertruck in new Pharrell Williams music video.



(h/t @clayterofficial) pic.twitter.com/JcfwDYbeTq — Sawyer Merritt ???? (@SawyerMerritt) June 11, 2022