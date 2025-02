Cyberattacks targeting automotive and smart mobility products jumped 39 percent last year from 2023, according to a new report from an automotive cybersecurity company. One key reason: attacks on electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

Upstream’s 2025 Automotive & Smart Mobility Global Cybersecurity Report logged 409 cyberattack incidents in 2024, up from 295 in 2023. The share of these attacks involving EV chargers increased to 6 percent from 4 percent in 2023.