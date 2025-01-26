Cybertruck CRASH Insurance Course: Owner Learns Harsh Lesson in Depreciation. Do YOU FEEL FOR HIM?

A 2024 Tesla Cybertruck Foundation Series owner shared a tale of woe on social media after their high-priced vehicle was totaled in a low-speed collision with an e-scooter. Purchased for a hefty $198,000, including a $50,000 broker fee, the owner now faces significant financial strain due to insurance complications. Allstate has assessed the truck's fair market value at only $77,000, far below what the owner still owes: $171,500. This case underscores the rapid depreciation and insurance challenges associated with the Cybertruck, especially the premium Foundation Series models. The owner questions whether they can challenge the insurance valuation, which does not account for the high initial cost or the vehicle's scarcity. Do you feel any sympathy for this owner, caught in a bind between high purchase costs and low insurance payout?















100k underwater ????

byu/human-potato_hybrid inCyberStuck



