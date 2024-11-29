Cybertruck Crash Kills Three In California

Three people have died and another person is in hospital after a Tesla Cybertruck crashed and burst into flames in California in the early hours of Wednesday morning. The truck reportedly mounted a curb, smashed through a barrier and got wedged in between a tree and a wall before bursting into flames.

A Tesla Cybertruck electric pickup truck crashed in Piedmont, California, early this morning, reports ABC7 News. Three people inside the truck were killed in the collision, while a fourth was pulled from the wreckage by the driver of a car following behind, as ABC7 reports: