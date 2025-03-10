Cybertruck Doors Blamed In Fatal Crash

Tesla Inc. was sued over claims that defects in the doors of a crashed Cybertruck made it a “death trap” by preventing three college students from escaping from the fiery wreck before they died of smoke inhalation.

The allegations against the world’s most valuable automaker stem from a middle of the night crash in November 2024 on a residential street in the San Francisco suburb of Piedmont. A friend of the Cybertruck’s occupants was able to pull one passenger to safety while three others remained trapped inside.

Tesla’s door handles have drawn attention after a Bloomberg News investigation uncovered a series of incidents in which people were injured or died after they were unable to open doors after a loss of power, particularly after crashes. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has received more than 140 consumer complaints related to doors on various Tesla models getting stuck, not opening or otherwise malfunctioning since 2018, Bloomberg found.