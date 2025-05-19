Cybertruck Goes In For Service And Comes Out With 26,000 Less Miles

Service experiences: like most things in life, they are not always the same. Some are exemplary, most range from quite good to satisfactory, others are bad – and then there are these ones. Imagine dropping your prized six-figure possession off at a service center for a few minor fixes, only to get it back with more issues than you started with, including, bizarrely, a completely wiped odometer. That’s what one unlucky Tesla Cybertruck owner had to endure, as detailed in a head-scratching thread.
 
In the words of the owner, “My CyberBeast went in for a spa day and came back a newborn, with a lazy eye and a missing limb.” That’s the almost unbelievable title to a new thread over at CybertruckOwners. In it, one member describes one of the strangest service experiences we’ve heard about in a while. Not only did Tesla’s service not address all of the issues this Cybertruck had, they gave it back to the customer after wiping the odometer. This wasn’t a rollback. This was more of a ‘never was.’
 


