Cybertruck Hate Goes Too Far With People Now Shooting At Owners For Having One

Thanks to its polarizing design and unique character, the Tesla Cybertruck has always been an attention grabber. Not all attention was positive, though, as many Cybertruck owners reported road rage episodes, being spat at, coal rolled, and flipped off. However, things have now gone too far, with one Cybertruck owner reporting being shot at while being in the drive-thru of a Dairy Queen in the Seattle area.



It’s officially gone TOO far. That’s so not okay to be sh00ting at people.



Please get help. pic.twitter.com/Ss231FTbKO — Greggertruck (@greggertruck) October 14, 2024

Tesla Cybertruck went from being a dream that could never come true to a strange curiosity and later a status symbol. The exclusivity of the Cybertruck meant that many celebrities were willing to pay loads of money to secure a Cybertruck before anybody else. That has never happened with a pickup truck before, showing that Tesla might have hit gold with the design, as weird as the Cybertruck looks.



