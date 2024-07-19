Cybertruck Ice Cream Vendor Has Bullet Proof Windows Shattered By An Angry Karen

Agent009 submitted on 7/19/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:34:14 PM

Views : 526 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The bulletproof windows of a Tesla Cybertruck were the target of an apparently random vandalism attack on the owner’s driveway in Bellbrook, Ohio. The EV was used as an ice cream truck, and the damage effectively put an end to the small business for the rest of the summer.
 
According to the Cybertruck owner, Daniel Herres, the bizarre incident happened on Monday afternoon. While inside his house, Herres heard a loud noise from his driveway, prompting him to check his Ring video camera.
 


Read Article


Cybertruck Ice Cream Vendor Has Bullet Proof Windows Shattered By An Angry Karen

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)