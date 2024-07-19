Cybertruck Ice Cream Vendor Has Bullet Proof Windows Shattered By An Angry Karen

The bulletproof windows of a Tesla Cybertruck were the target of an apparently random vandalism attack on the owner’s driveway in Bellbrook, Ohio. The EV was used as an ice cream truck, and the damage effectively put an end to the small business for the rest of the summer.

According to the Cybertruck owner, Daniel Herres, the bizarre incident happened on Monday afternoon. While inside his house, Herres heard a loud noise from his driveway, prompting him to check his Ring video camera.