Cybertruck Isn't Getting Any Type Of Driver Assistance In The Near Future

Tesla Cybertruck was rushed to the market with many missing features, including driver assistance systems. Not only is Full Self-Driving software unavailable, but the Cybertruck also lacks basic Autopilot, annoying owners. Musk confirmed that this is not a priority for Tesla, which focuses on "FSD for the other 99% of the fleet." However, the Cybertruck might get FSD in the second half of the year. "Rushed to the market" might not sound accurate for a product delayed for years before being released to a small number of carefully selected customers. Still, that's the impression the Cybertruck is giving people. Despite the missed deadlines, Tesla's electric pickup truck still lacks important features. And even though Tesla teams have been working hard to fill the gaps, not all of the missing features have been introduced. Owners are still waiting for Tesla to unlock better charging performance for the 4680 cells, although this might not happen soon. However, a recent software update introduced Cabin Overheat Protection just in time for the hot season. In a move hailed as the dawn of a new era for the Cybertruck, Tesla also added a revamped Off-Road app, offering new features for adventure seekers. This includes locking differentials, which are crucial in difficult terrain.



