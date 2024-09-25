Cybertruck Manual Reveals You May Break The Apocalypse-Ready Bumper By Simply Standing On It

In August, YouTuber WhistlinDiesel shared a shocking video that showed the Tesla Cybertruck's frame snapped when pulling a Ford F-150. A quick look into the Cybertruck's owner's manual might explain why its frame broke. Apparently, the Cybertruck tow hitch is as weak as that of a Tesla Model Y, which should not be the case with an "apocalypse-ready" pickup truck. Shocking as it was, WhistlinDiesel broke the spine of a Tesla Cybertruck when it tried to pull a Ford F-150 truck. To be fair, the Cybertruck in the video had a long history of abuse, and it was just dropped with the hitch hitting a concrete pipe before the pull that resulted in the broken frame. This has been pointed out by Tesla fans multiple times, although this might not be all that is to it. WhistlinDiesel made a subsequent video, dropping the Ford F-150's tow hitch on various concrete obstacles to see if it stands better. Thanks to its steel frame, the Ford pickup endured, even though the frame bent after being dropped several times from a 5-foot (1.5-meter) height on its hitch. However, as easily as it bent, the frame straightened up when Cody dropped a concrete block on it.



