Cybertruck Owner Claims FSD Almost Killed Him In A Crash

Tesla owners across the USA have access to Full Self-Driving (FSD), an imperfect semi-autonomous program. Some owners champion it as the bleeding edge of self-driving tech. Others, like the Cybertruck owner at the heart of this story, believe it’s incredibly dangerous. They go as far as to claim that it nearly cost them their life. In a complaint filed with the NHTSA, the owner says that his truck “suddenly accelerated, got out of control and crashed into the railing,” while using FSD. They were then able to get control of the truck and guide it to a safe place to stop. “We nearly got killed. Please help.” is how they sign off of their complaint. Thankfully, they also report zero injuries as a result of the crash.



Read Article