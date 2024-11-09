Cybertruck Owner Cries Foul After Wearing Out Tires In Just 7,000 Miles

A Tesla Cybertruck owner is crying foul after his tires are near the end of their life only 6,251 miles into his ownership experience. The tires in question don’t have a mileage warranty but he reports babying them till now. Moving forward he’ll have to make some key choices about what he prioritizes, long tread life or performance.

According to a poster over at TeslaCybertruckOwners Forum.com, he’s been very careful to follow Tesla’s guidance. Upon taking his truck for its first recommended tire rotation at 6,250 miles, when he arrived, the facility made him aware of the fact that his tires were nearly dead.