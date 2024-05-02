Cybertruck Owner Goes Off Roading And THIS Happens

The Tesla Cybertruck has been generating a lot of buzz since its first deliveries in November, with many owners taking the vehicle out for their own testing in both on- and off-road situations. During the recent King of the Hammers off-road racing event, the Unplugged Performance team pushed the Cybertruck to its limits—breaking a rear steering bolt in the process.



Unplugged Performance took the Cybertruck to the King of the Hammers event to test the vehicle’s off-roading abilities this week, resulting in a broken rear-steering bolt, as posted on X on Saturday morning. While the group is known for its aftermarket Tesla parts, the account notes that the broken bolt was a stock part, adding that they were intentionally trying to push the Cybertruck as hard as possible during the event and had no issues otherwise.





