Cybertruck Owner Hits Pothole And Snaps Subframe- Repaired $34,000 Later

It is bulletproof and unbreakable. That is how Tesla advertised for the Cybertruck. However, the owner of one hit a pothole, and the subframe of his EV snapped in half. So much for the unbreakability of the pickup truck... It is not every day that you get shot at, so we can live with the bulletproof not really being bulletproof part. But it is every day that you can hit potholes on the road, and it would be best if your subframe would remain in one piece. This Cybertruck owner wasn't that lucky, since the casted aluminum subframe of his electric truck gave in when he drove through a "large pothole in our washed-out road." The aftermath of the incident was disastrous. In a Reddit post, the owner explained that the rear suspension mounts broke and punched through the frame. So Tesla ended up replacing the whole subframe, front and rear rack and pinion steering, suspension all around, front and rear bumpers, air suspension system, and bed components, "to name a few." The customer received 22 pages of parts and labor breakdowns. That is, indeed, a lot of damage after running into a pothole.



