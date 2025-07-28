Cybertruck Owner Leaves For 2 Weeks Comes Back To A Dead Vehicle Despite Being Plugged In

Imagine coming back home after a couple of weeks away to find your six-figure EV dead as a doornail. If it had been unplugged the whole time, slowly draining its battery, the situation might have made more sense. But in this case, the Cybertruck in question was connected to a charger the entire time. When the owner, AJ Esguerra, returned to his Cybertruck after two weeks away, he realized it had been getting juice for almost two straight weeks. Parked in scorching-hot Arizona, he worried he’d fried something for good. One message to Tesla service ended up being all he needed.



