Cybertruck Owners Are Finding Their Vinyl Wraps Are Damaging The Stainless Steel Finish

Since Tesla only makes the Cybertruck in a single exterior finish—exposed stainless steel—many Cybertruck owners have chosen to personalize their trucks by taking them to a detail shop and adding a wrap. As a percentage of the vehicles on the road, the Cybertruck might be the most customized and, more specifically, wrapped vehicle in the world. This is all well and good. However, now that it’s been almost a year since Tesla started delivering the Cybertruck, some of the original owners are looking to change up their wraps.

Peeling the https://t.co/5BmZeYFP9Y vinyl off the @cybertruck….



See how the stainless steel sheen looks after 8 months



Thread below. pic.twitter.com/BRieKFslvC — Aaron Cash - ABetterTheater.com (@aaronjcash) November 10, 2024



