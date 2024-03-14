Cybertruck Owners Find They Are Being Blinded By Snow Accumulation

Tesla Cybertruck owners driving in snowy conditions discovered that the LED headlights are easily blocked by snow, leaving them in the dark. The front design and the lack of heated headlight lenses might have exacerbated this issue, making it a nuisance to drive in the snow. Thanks to their unparalleled efficiency, LED headlights are the go-to option for modern vehicles. However, the same efficiency is also causing issues for owners living in snowy climates. Because the LED headlights emit virtually no heat, they allow snow and ice to accumulate, blocking the light. There are solutions to minimize this inconvenience, although few carmakers understand or take measures to improve the situation.



