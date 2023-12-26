Cybertruck Owners Skirt No Resale Clause By Renting Their Trucks For $750 A Day

Tesla delivered the first Cybertrucks to their owners during the Delivery Day event on November 30. The show was a little light in detail and left many people with more questions than answers. About a dozen Cybertrucks were delivered during the event, but that was not the end of it. Soon, many people were invited to configure a Foundation Series Cybertruck. Judging by their VINs, Tesla has already shipped about 500 Cybertrucks, which points to a reasonable production pace at Giga Texas.



However, Tesla amassed over two million reservations for the Cybertruck. Even if only one-tenth of them will follow through with their purchase, Tesla will be busy filling orders until at least 2025. Still, the interest shown in the Cybertruck has been massive, with people lining up at Tesla showrooms to see it in real life. This indicates that the Cybertruck might sell in greater numbers than skeptics thought it would.





Read Article