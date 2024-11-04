Cybertruck Owners Tires Of Cheap Plastic Interior, Upgrades It To Look Like A Real Luxury Truck

The owner of a Tesla Cybertruck had had enough of the white-and-black plastic inside the pickup truck. So they went for Alcantara. Here is the first Cybertruck with the feature. Tesla will be offering it, too. Surfaces in black and white, with the light shade covering the door panels and the lower dashboard area. That is all that Tesla offers right now for the interior of the Cybertruck Foundation Series. Paying around $120,000 for a cabin full of plastics, be them covered in vegan vinyl, might not exactly be everyone's cup of tea. Some decided to make the compromise. Order a Cybertruck with the not-so-interesting color combo and then take it to an aftermarket shop to customize it inside out. Slap a wrap over the stainless steel body that can't be painted, add some new wheels and there you go: mission accomplished.



