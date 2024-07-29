Cybertruck Put Into Beast Mode Destroys Quarter Mile Record In Under 11 Seconds

The tri-motor Tesla Cybertruck Cyberbeast is a hypercar in pickup truck clothes. It's got the numbers of a hypercar but can play a workhorse without breaking a sweat. However, with the top speed limit unlocked, it breaks quarter-mile records.

845 horsepower (857 metric horsepower) and 10,296 pound-feet (13,960 Newton meters) of torque. That is how much the Cybertruck Cyberbeast makes. The electric pickup truck runs the quarter mile in under 11 seconds, hits 60 mph (97 kph) from a standstill in 2.6 seconds, without rollout substracted, though, and – that is where the hypercar figures come to an end – a top speed of 130 mph (209 kph).

Meanwhile, the dual-motor Cybertruck has to deal with 593 horsepower (601 metric horsepower) and 525 pound-feet (712 Newon meters) of torque and runs from 0 to 60 mph in 4.1 seconds. There are still sports car figures, but there is nothing to write home about compared to the Cyberbeast.















