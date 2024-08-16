Cybertruck Tailgates Are Warping When Asked To Do Truck Like Jobs

The evidence keeps mounting that Tesla's plagued Cybertruck isn't very good at being a truck and doing average truck things.

As spotted by Jalopnik, a Cybertruck owner took to the Cybertruck Owners Club forum on Friday to lament that his vehicle's stainless steel tailgate was deformed. Why? Because he tried to use the tailgate to haul stuff. You know, run-of-the-mill truck activities.



"Warning to everyone about hauling items," read xhawk101's cautionary message. "I made sure that the weight limit was not exceeded, however, since the load shifted, it obviously put too much weight on the tailgate and now the tailgate is warped."