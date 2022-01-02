Czech Millionarie May Face Jail Time For 259 MPH Autobahn Run Despite It Being Legal

Agent009 submitted on 2/1/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 3:35:25 PM

Views : 498 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.thedrive.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Two weeks ago, we wrote about the Czech millionaire who took his Bugatti Chiron to nearly 260 miles per hour on Germany's famous Autobahn highway network. The stunt was seen as entertaining to the people inside the hypercar and the internet at large, but the authorities didn't view it in the same light. At the time, the German Transport Ministry said that it "rejects any behavior in road traffic that leads or can lead to endangering road users." Now, though, the government appears to be taking a harder line. Jail time might be in store for Radim Passer, the man behind the speedy sprint.



Read Article


Czech Millionarie May Face Jail Time For 259 MPH Autobahn Run Despite It Being Legal

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)