DA File Multiple Charges For Coal-Rolling Texas Teen That Hit Cyclists

The Waller County District Attorney has charged the coal-rolling teenager who ran over a group of cyclists with multiple felonies, each pertaining to the cyclists the teen struck, for a total of six felony charges of assault with a deadly weapon. The DA, Elton Mathis, released the statement on Monday, saying the charges come after weeks of reconstructing the incident and collecting evidence that was not gathered immediately in the aftermath of the event. The following is the DA’s statement,



Read Article