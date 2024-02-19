DAYTONA500. We HAVE A WINNER AND A HUGE CRASH!

Winner, winner, chicken dinner!



??Watch: Massive Crash happens at the Daytona 500 with less than 10 laps to go.

pic.twitter.com/cGtkmcxX4k — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) February 20, 2024



WILLIAM BYRON WINS THE 66TH DAYTONA 500!



The No. 24 gets his first victory in #DAYTONA500 to break a 10-year drought in The Great American Race for @TeamHendrick!#NASCAR pic.twitter.com/JcpD7XrJd8 — NASCAR on TSN (@NASCARonTSN) February 20, 2024



