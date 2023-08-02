DEAL OR NO DEAL? Have YOU Ever Been 'YO-YO'd' By A Car Dealer? You WON'T Believe What Can Happen AFTER The Sale!

If you've ever bought a car, you know the feeling when you've signed all the paperwork, driven off the lot, and think, "Wow, this is my car now."



But a full three weeks after they bought the car and took it home, they got what's called "yo-yo'd."



"I received a phone call from the finance manager of the dealership," Darren Johnson says. The manager told them the financing for the car had fallen through and if the couple wanted to keep it, they had to come back and sign a contract with different terms.



Most of us would be confused too. But odds are good that in the paperwork you signed when you bought your own car, there was some legal language saying the sale may not really be final. It often asserts that if the car dealer has trouble with the financing on its end after the sale, it can later cancel the deal, try to get you to agree to different terms, and take the car back if you refuse.



