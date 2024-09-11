DEAL RATER: Cybertruck's Can Now Be LEASED For The First TIme! RATE THE DEALS

The Tesla Cybertruck has officially expanded its offerings by introducing leasing options in the U.S., marking a significant shift from its previous purchase-only model. This development opens up the futuristic, stainless-steel clad electric pickup to a broader audience who might prefer the flexibility of leasing over outright ownership. Leasing terms include a 36-month or 24-month period with annual mileage options ranging from 10,000 to 15,000 miles. The All-Wheel Drive (AWD) version can be leased starting at approximately $999 per month with a $7,500 down payment for the 36-month term, while the high-performance Cyberbeast variant is slightly more, reflecting its enhanced capabilities. This leasing option also allows customers to bypass some of the initial high costs associated with buying, making the Cybertruck's advanced technology and unique design more accessible. This move aligns with industry trends where leasing provides an attractive alternative for those wanting to experience new technology without long-term commitment or immediate large investments, and it's particularly appealing given the Cybertruck's polarizing design and high initial price point.





NEWS: The Cybertruck is now available to lease in the U.S.



AWD with $0 down:

• 36 month: $1,249/month

• 24 month: $1,568/month

Cyberbeast with $0 down:

• 36 month: $1,439/month

• 24 month: $1,715/month



AWD with $7,500 down:

• 36 month: $999/month

• 24 month: $1,199/month… pic.twitter.com/fr14LanfGI — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) November 8, 2024



