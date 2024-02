The sad thing although it has flaws (mostly, an uncompetitive price) is it's a nice little SUV.



If they blow them out at the price of a Bolt, I'd buy one.



BTW, who was the ONLY auto site (print OR web) to predict this incredible legacy EV sales implosion over a year ago?



Sorry, just seeing if you're paying attention. ;)



NEWS: Ford sold 4,674 all-electric vehicles in January in the US.



• Mustang Mach-E: 1,295 (down 51% YoY)

• F-150 Lightning: 2,258 (down 0.3%)

• E-Transit: 1,121 (up 214%)

Total: 4,674