DEATH OF A CAR SALESMAN AND REVENGE OF THE NERDS? What Does The PANDEMIC Car Salesperson Look Like And WHAT Do They DO With NO CARS?

The new normal could last for years, as dealerships run fine with fewer people, said Mark Cannon, executive vice president of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based AutoNation. Inc.,



“We are not going back to pre-pandemic employment levels,” Mr Cannon said. “Why would you immediately rebuild the workforce if it’s running more efficiently?”



Dealerships are also cutting their finance managers.



Car sellers now spend less time walking to customers’ doors and more time at computers, chatting with people online about what’s available on lots, or delivering cars purchased online.



The job used to required charisma, confidence and front-line pushiness, he said, adding that it helped build a bigger personality.



Today, auto-sales roles require more technical savvy, as well as analytical skills for ranking sales leads from across the web.



Dealers and salespeople say it hasn’t been all bad. Short inventory reduces bargaining, and fewer sales staff means that some are making more money in a job that typically pays between $40,000 and $60,000 annually on a commission basis.



Most business is generated from the Internet and salaries have remained stagnant, as higher car pricing offsets the lower volume.



