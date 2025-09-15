DEATH WATCH: Tesla Kills Off Entry Level Cybertruck

Tesla has a habit of introducing entry-level versions with relatively affordable sticker prices only to drop them from its line-up without warning. That’s exactly what happened with the Cybertruck, as the company has scrapped the rear-wheel-drive model that once anchored the pickup’s range. The change appeared on Tesla’s online configurator, where the Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive model is now missing. Priced from $69,990, it used to be the most affordable Cybertruck one could buy. With its demise, the range now starts at the $79,990 All-Wheel Drive and tops out with the $114,990 Cyberbeast. It’s worth noting that when it was first unveiled in late 2019, Tesla said its electric pickup truck would start at just $39,900 – something that turned out to be wide off the mark…



