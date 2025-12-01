DEATHSTAR ALERT! Polestar’s Reverse Split Bottom Line: It's Like Rearranging Deck Chairs on the Titanic

Oh, Polestar, you sleek Swedish siren of the EV world—once the darling of eco-chic hipsters who thought "Scandinavian design" meant your cars could actually outrun a brisk jog. Now? You're pulling the ultimate Wall Street Hail Mary: a reverse stock split. Because nothing screams "we're thriving" like chopping your shares like a bad haircut to fake some volume. On Wednesday, you announced this financial funhouse mirror trick to dodge Nasdaq delisting, turning your pitiful penny-stock parade into something that looks vaguely respectable. Ten shares at a buck each? Poof—now one sad share at $10. It's like gluing Monopoly money to a real Benjamin and calling it an inheritance.



Let's be real: this isn't innovation; it's desperation dressed in minimalist white leather. Polestar, you were Volvo's edgy lovechild, born from the ashes of Geely's global domination dreams. Remember 2021? You IPO'd via SPAC at $10 a share, hyped as Tesla's artisanal rival—sustainable, sexy, and somehow less flammable. Fast-forward to 2025: your stock's a zombie shambling below $2, sales flatter than a punctured Polestar 2 tire, and Wall Street's yawning harder than a Tesla owner waiting for Full Self-Driving. Q3 deliveries? A measly 14,000 units globally. That's what Uber drivers in one city do on a rainy Tuesday. Meanwhile, BYD's churning out more EVs than IKEA flatpacks, and even Rivian’s got that "plucky underdog" vibe without the odor of impending bankruptcy.



Your cars? Adorable relics of peak EV bubble. The Polestar 1 hybrid? A $155K fossil-fueled fever dream that sold fewer units than a signed ABBA album. The Polestar 2? It's the Prius's brooding cousin—fast in theory, but with range anxiety that rivals a millennial's job prospects. And don't get me started on the Polestar 3 SUV: $80K for what feels like a fancy Roomba on steroids. Charging times? Eternal. Build quality? "Premium" if your definition includes rattles and recalls. You're out here preaching carbon neutrality while your supply chain's dirtier than a coal miner's lunchbox.



Blame the market? Sure, EVs are cooling faster than a Swedish winter, but Polestar, you're the one who bet the farm on vegan interiors and Android Automotive infotainment that crashes more than a drunk uncle at karaoke. CEO Thomas Ingenlath's "strategic pivot"? Code for "we're lost, but with better PR." Your "growth plan"? More like a survival pamphlet: layoffs, factory delays, and now this stock sorcery. Investors are fleeing like rats from a sinking fjord ferry.



Nothing saves you now. Not Volvo's reluctant bailouts, not celebrity endorsements from eco-warriors who've never parallel-parked. This reverse split? It's lipstick on a pig—or in your case, a bison-leather-free facsimile thereof. Nasdaq's patience is thinner than your profit margins, and the EV sector's purge is biblical. Polestar, you're not disrupting; you're dissolving. Enjoy your $10 illusion while it lasts. The inevitable end isn't coming—it's already parked in your driveway, keys in the ignition, engine idling toward oblivion.



