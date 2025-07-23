DEATHWATCH: Acura’s TLX Falls, Casting Doubt on Brand’s Staying Power

As July 2025 draws to a close, Acura has announced the discontinuation of its TLX sedan, marking the end of a three-decade legacy that began with the TL in 1996. The decision, driven by a sharp decline in sales and a market shift toward SUVs, leaves the Integra as Acura’s sole non-crossover model. The TLX, a midsize luxury sedan, will cease production this month at Honda’s Marysville, Ohio plant, with no immediate replacement planned. This move reflects broader industry trends, as sedans struggle against the rising tide of crossovers.



The TLX, introduced in 2014 as a successor to the TL and TSX, was once a cornerstone of Acura’s lineup, peaking at 47,080 units sold in 2015. However, sales have plummeted, with only 7,478 units moved in 2024 and a mere 3,634 in the first half of 2025—a 56% drop from the previous year. Acura cites “evolving customer needs” and the “changing automotive landscape” as reasons for the discontinuation, pointing to the dominance of SUVs like the RDX and MDX, which together sold nearly 40,000 units in the same period. The TLX’s compact interior and high price point—especially for the 355-hp Type S model at $58,650—struggled to compete with rivals like the BMW 3 Series or the more affordable Acura Integra.



Despite its sporty credentials, including the torque-vectoring Super Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD) and a turbocharged V6 in the Type S, the TLX faced challenges. Critics praised its sleek design and handling but noted its heavy curb weight and cramped rear seating, which limited its appeal in a crowded luxury sedan segment. The Integra, with its lower price and manual transmission option, has overshadowed the TLX, outselling it significantly.



Acura’s pivot to SUVs is evident with the upcoming RSX electric crossover, set to debut in 2026 on Honda’s new EV platform. This shift aligns with Honda’s $4.4 billion investment in its Ohio EV hub, where the TLX was built alongside the Integra and Honda Accord. While enthusiasts mourn the loss of the TLX, particularly the performance-oriented Type S, its departure signals a broader industry trend: sedans are fading as crossovers dominate. The Integra remains Acura’s last bastion for sedan fans, but its hatchback classification underscores Acura’s near-total exit from the sedan market.



