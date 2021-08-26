DEATHWISH? PLEASE Explain This Tesla Video To Us And Tell Us WHAT THE HELL This Guy Is Doing?

This video is pretty tough to watch and not WONDER what is going though this guys head if ANYTHING.







Tesla didn’t pre-map this road or any road, because Tesla Cars are more like robots making their own decisions based on the input from the 8 cameras to their neural net. That’s Tesla AI in a nutshell. pic.twitter.com/sVJQDzXfUP — Austin Tesla Club (@AustinTeslaClub) August 27, 2021



