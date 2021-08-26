DEATHWISH? PLEASE Explain This Tesla Video To Us And Tell Us WHAT THE HELL This Guy Is Doing?

Agent001 submitted on 8/26/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:19:08 PM

Views : 376 | Category: Videos | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

This video is pretty tough to watch and not WONDER what is going though this guys head if ANYTHING.






DEATHWISH? PLEASE Explain This Tesla Video To Us And Tell Us WHAT THE HELL This Guy Is Doing?

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)