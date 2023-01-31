DEBUT: 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE. Meet The NEW Boss. SAME As The OLD Boss? Bonus Points If You Can Actually Tell The Rest Of Us WHAT Is Different?





The Mercedes-Benz GLE model range introduces a host of updates for 2024 with a refined exterior and interior, as well as expanded technology and equipment. Powertrains are electrified throughout the model range and include the new GLE 400 e 4MATIC plug-in hybrid, in addition to mild hybrids with a 48-volt system and Integrated Starter Generator (ISG). The 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE model range will arrive at U.S. dealerships in 2023.



Off-road and towing technology



The Off-Road Engineering Package, available for the GLE 580 4MATIC, includes an underride guard and, in combination with AIRMATIC air suspension, provides 1.2 inches more ground clearance.

The Off-Road Mode in the MBUX display turns special content such as gradient, roll angle, compass and steering angle into a visual experience. In conjunction with the Parking Package with 360° camera, it also offers the "transparent hood" function. When the Off-Road Mode is active, the central display shows a virtual view of under the front of the vehicle, including the front wheels and steering position. The view is composed of images from the 360° camera. This technology enables the driver to better recognize obstacles in their path and also offers advantages when maneuvering steep inclines or crests.



Also new to the GLE is the Trailer Route Planner for the navigation system. On the central display, routes can be planned that are suitable for driving with a previously defined trailer. Among other things, widths and heights of the route, as well as weight restrictions are taken into account. The trailer can be defined via the Trailer menu in MBUX. This is automatically displayed as soon as a trailer is electrically connected to the vehicle. Customers can choose between bicycle racks and two other trailer sizes.



The extended Trailer Maneuvering Assist now works via a camera-based system and is also suitable for trailers equipped with a separate stabilization device. The optional assist system makes maneuvering with a trailer even easier, more convenient and safer. It automatically regulates the steering angle of the towing vehicle up to a speed of 3 mph and an uphill gradient of up to 15 percent. It is also integrated into MBUX and can be operated intuitively via the touchscreen. In addition to stabilizing the vehicle/trailer combination when reversing, the system can also guide the trailer around freely selectable turns of up to 90 degrees. The steering of the towing vehicle is operated automatically so that the selected angle is maintained. This allows more precise positioning of the trailer. The driver can also select a corresponding function once the trailer has reached the desired direction and needs to reverse in a straight line. The entire maneuvering process can be followed from different camera perspectives on the central display. Dynamic guide lines show the path ahead and the vehicle width. The system must be briefly trained. However, no markings on the trailer are necessary for the visual measurement of the drawbar length.











Thanks to improved surround sensors, the parking systems give the driver even better support when maneuvering. Integrated into MBUX, they can be operated more intuitively and quickly. Steering Assist now remains activated in towing mode to help the driver to stay in lane automatically, even when cornering slightly.



* Electrified: new GLE 400e 4MATIC plug-in hybrid model

* Even more to experience: new tech features for off-road driving and towing

* Digitized: MBUX infotainment system now even more intelligent



Exterior design



A number of detailed changes to the exterior give the GLE a distinctly more modern appearance. The new front bumper provides more visual presence. Two horizontal louvres with chrome inserts run through the radiator grille of the GLE. The grille of the outer air intakes has been given a horizontal chrome accent.



The so-called "light flare" in the headlamps is characteristic of Mercedes-Benz. With the standard LED High-Performance headlamps, two light points complement the distinctive daytime running light design, while with the optional MULTIBEAM LED headlamps there are four light points. The designers also revised the interior of the taillights: on the GLE, the light signet is formed by two horizontal blocks. The ambient lighting with animated projection of the Mercedes-Benz pattern is available as a new optional extra.



The AMG Line exterior is standard on the GLE 580 4MATIC and optional on all other GLE models. Elements of this line include the diamond grille with Mercedes-Benz pattern in chrome, AMG front fascia with chrome trim element, AMG side sill panels and wheel arch cladding in body color, as well as the AMG rear fascia with diffuser-look insert.



The generously sized simulated underride guard has also been redesigned on the GLE as part of the facelift. Fresh additions to the color palette include Twilight Blue Metallic and MANUFAKTUR Alpine Grey. Two new alloy wheels in 19- and 20-inch sizes complete the lineup of choices for the GLE. These feature a high-sheen finish and a five-twin-spoke design. Vehicles with the AMG Line exterior can be fitted with a new 21-inch wheel design.



Interior with fine details from the Mercedes-Maybach GLS and Mercedes S-Class



Inside, the GLE features a new steering wheel with sensor surfaces on the horizontal spokes. With these touch elements on the right and left, the driver can operate the both the driver and central displays from the steering wheel.



The interior is also elevated by the chrome finish of the center and side air vents – previously exclusive to the Mercedes-Maybach GLS. Catalana Beige/Black and Bahia Brown/Black interior colorways have been added as well.



The trim range continues to be broadly diversified between classic and progressive. Familiar from the Mercedes-Maybach GLS and now also available for the GLE is the MANUFAKTUR Piano Black Flowing Lines trim. With ambient lighting, the same colors and color palettes can be selected as in the S-Class. Two USB ports delivering 100W of power are available in the rear armrest as practical charging options.

The premium audio system is the Burmester® surround sound system, which now also features personal sound setup as well as the Dolby Atmos immersive audio experience. With the "Online Music" service1, Mercedes-Benz has comprehensively integrated many music streaming providers into the MBUX infotainment system. The Burmester® surround sound system further features 13 speakers, a 9-channel DSP amplifier and a system output of 590 watts.



Latest generation of MBUX: intuitively operated and capable of learning



With the second generation MBUX infotainment system, the GLE interior becomes even more digital and intelligent, as both the hardware and software have made great strides. Numerous vehicle and comfort functions can be controlled on the infotainment screens in brilliant display views. The sizes of the driver and central displays, each measuring 12.3 inches, have been retained. The central display can be operated directly and conveniently as a touchscreen. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now available wirelessly.



The driver and central displays offer a holistic, aesthetic experience with information presented in a clear, structured manner. The appearance can be individualized with a total of three display styles (classic, sporty, discreet) and four modes (navigation, assistance, service, off-road).



Hey Mercedes: the increasingly sharp voice assistant



The voice assistant "Hey Mercedes" becomes more interactive and capable of learning by activating online services in the Mercedes me App. Moreover, certain actions can be performed even without the activation keyword "Hey Mercedes," including taking a phone call. "Hey Mercedes" also explains vehicle functions upon hearing the "Help" command, and provides assistance when asked how to connect a smartphone by Bluetooth or where the first-aid kit can be found, for example. "Hey Mercedes" even recognizes the position of the occupants. In addition, other vehicle functions such as the interior lighting or the blinds can now be controlled by voice command.



"Over-the-air" (OTA) updates: the latest software



As soon as a new software update for the GLE becomes available from Mercedes-Benz, a message appears in MBUX. The update is downloaded and installed in the background. The user must then explicitly agree again to the activation of the update.



Powertrain: systematic electrification



Thanks to mild hybrids with 48-volt technology and the Integrated Starter Generator, as well as the new GLE 400 e 4MATIC plug-in hybrid, the entire GLE model range is electrified.



The GLE 400 e 4MATIC is equipped with a permanently excited 134 hp synchronous motor, for a combined system output of up to 381 hp and 479 lb-ft of system torque. The Hybrid drive program provides the electric driving mode for the most appropriate driving situations. During city driving, for example, the GLE prioritizes electric driving. Thanks to an Off-Road drive program, the plug-in hybrid can also drive electrically on off-road terrain. The GLE 400 e 4MATIC is available with a standard 11 kW AC on-board charger as well as an optional 60 kW DC charger.





