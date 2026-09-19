DEBUT! 2027 Lexus LX. STILL A WINNER Right Now?

The Lexus LX continues its legacy, embodying the highest expression of luxury, capability and craftsmanship. Combining full-size luxury and off-road performance, the LX stands out by offering both refinement and toughness. For 2027, the Lexus LX receives a thoughtful range of enhancements that elevate both its bold styling and everyday functionality. On the Premium grade, new darker finish 20-inch wheels add an even more commanding presence, while the F SPORT Handling grade amplifies its athletic character with standard red front and rear brake calipers. Inside, the LX continues to expand its premium appeal with the addition of the Palomino interior color option on the F SPORT Handling grade, bringing a warm refined contrast to its sporty design. Convenience has also been enhanced across the lineup. The Premium grade now comes standard with a digital rearview mirror, adding a more high-tech touch to the driving experience. In addition, one-touch auto-arrange power-folding rear seats are now standard on the F SPORT Handling and Overtrail grades and optional on Premium with the Interior Upgrade package, making it easier to configure the cabin with seamless flexibility. The 2027 Lexus LX is expected to arrive at Lexus dealerships later this year with a starting Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $109,050*.

























GA-F Platform



The 2027 LX 600 and 700h sit on the GA-F platform, which was introduced in 2022. To accommodate the weight and extended length of the LX 700h, a three-cross frame is used on the model. A spare tire cross has been designed to reposition the spare tire in order to facilitate the installation of the hybrid main battery in the rear floor. This optimizes the mounting angle, lowering the installation position while maintaining the departure angle, thereby balancing off-road capability with serviceability. In addition, the platform increases body rigidity and improves on-road handling, both of which are key elements of Lexus Driving Signature (LDS). The LX Lexus Driving Signature is specifically tuned to enable a linear response to steering inputs and preserve wheel articulation without compromising the LX’s off-road performance. A double-wishbone front suspension is paired with a multi-link rear suspension to achieve both a high level of off-road driving performance and on-road prowess. A Powertrain to Fit Every Adventure

Ready for the adventure ahead, both the LX 600 and LX 700h can tow up to 8,000 pounds. LX-First Hybrid Powertrain

Powered by a nickel-metal hydride battery, the LX 700h offers a responsive and highly capable twin-turbocharged 3.4-liter V6 engine paired with a 10-speed Direct Shift Automatic Transmission (same as the LX 600). The hybrid system produces 457 net combined horsepower, 583 lb.-ft of torque, and has an EPA-estimated combined fuel economy rating of 20 MPG. The twin turbochargers deliver steady and consistent acceleration to provide power delivery in both on and off-road scenarios. The battery is located under the luggage compartment for two-row configurations, and beneath the third-row seat for three-row configurations. This is the first Lexus hybrid system to feature both an alternator and a starter as standard components. In the event the hybrid system is inoperative, the starter enables independent engine ignition, while the alternator powers the 12V auxiliary battery, allowing the vehicle to continue driving using only the engine. In off-road conditions, the vehicle expands its capabilities beyond high range by adding motor-driven power to the low range. This feature, in conjunction with the various modes of Multi-Terrain Select, enables motor-only driving in scenarios requiring precise throttle control, such as rocky paths, mud or dirt roads, and deep snow, helping to achieve exceptional off-road performance and ease of handling. The LX 700h features a waterproof structure that encases the hybrid main battery within a waterproof tray divided into upper and lower sections. This design helps prevent water ingress with a fording capability of 27.5 inches. In the unlikely event that water does enter the tray, a water sensor is positioned inside to detect water and alert the driver through a meter display. Powering the LX 600

The 3.4-liter V6 twin-turbo gasoline engine (V35A-FTS engine) in the LX 600 produces an output of 409 horsepower and maximum 479 lb.-ft. of torque. The vehicle maintains maximum torque in a wide range up to 3,600 rpm, making it easier to handle not only during on-road driving but also during off-road driving, which can involve frequent use in the low-speed range. 10-Speed Direct Shift Automatic Transmission

Across the LX lineup, the 10-speed Direct Shift Automatic Transmission produces a smooth start that only a torque converter can provide, as well as manual transmission-like direct acceleration by activating lockup in almost its entire range of operation (except when the vehicle starts from a stop). The cross gear ratio setting – which brings the gear ratios of each stage closer together – and the quick gear shift time make for crisper gear shifting at regular intervals, creating a driving rhythm that is in harmony with the sound of the engine. A wide range of gear ratios is employed for strong starting comfort as well as higher-speed driving. The low first gear increases the driving force when starting at low speeds, providing a smooth start and powerful low speed off-road driving performance. An oil pan guard is installed to the lower body of the automatic transmission, which has been designed for off-road performance, to help reduce the risk of oil pan damage due to hits to the underfloor that might occur when conquering rocky roads. Uncompromising Performance

Lexus’ flagship SUV has been known for its compelling blend of luxury, power, and rugged capability—the 2027 LX models continue that legacy. For off-road activities, the Torsen® limited-slip locking center differential is standard on all LX models, evenly splitting the engine’s power 50:50 to help provide control in low grip situations and help prevent excess wheel spin. When accelerating during a turn, the differential is designed to distribute the driving force according to the load on the rear left and right wheels to achieve controlled performance. In straight-line driving, it responds well to changes in road conditions, contributing to overall vehicle stability. On the LX 700h, the Overtrail grade adds an electronically controlled front and rear locking differential, which enables the driver to lock as needed to improve the vehicle’s wheel stability and traction over rough terrain. The following systems are standard across the 2027 LX Lineup: Active Height Control (AHC) and Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS): To ensure a seamless balance between off-road drivability and on-road handling stability, the LX utilizes AHC and AVS – both standard across the LX lineup. These systems are designed to provide improved grip, traction, and control as well as a sense of strength and security. The valve structure of the AVS actuator has been redesigned to smoothly control dampening force when the absorber compresses rapidly, such as when driving over bumps, for a smoother ride with reduced jolts.

Multi-Terrain Select (MTS): With MTS, the driver can switch between high range (H4) and low range (L4) to provide optimized drive power, hydraulic brake pressure, and suspension control according to the selected mode. L4 has four modes: Auto, Sand, Mud and Rock. H4 has five modes: Auto, Dirt, Sand, Mud and Deep Snow. The Auto mode uses information from various sensors to estimate the road conditions while driving to help maintain ideal performance in various driving conditions, without having to switch modes.

With MTS, the driver can switch between high range (H4) and low range (L4) to provide optimized drive power, hydraulic brake pressure, and suspension control according to the selected mode. L4 has four modes: Auto, Sand, Mud and Rock. H4 has five modes: Auto, Dirt, Sand, Mud and Deep Snow. The Auto mode uses information from various sensors to estimate the road conditions while driving to help maintain ideal performance in various driving conditions, without having to switch modes. Multi-Terrain Monitor (MTM): When MTS is on, the MTM is engaged to assist the driver with increased visibility under and around the vehicle when driving off-road. The MTM uses four cameras within the Panoramic View Monitor System (PVM) to transpose underfloor, front, side and rear-view camera images shown to the 12.3-inch display, allowing the driver to check road conditions, blind spots and distance between obstacles.

When MTS is on, the MTM is engaged to assist the driver with increased visibility under and around the vehicle when driving off-road. The MTM uses four cameras within the Panoramic View Monitor System (PVM) to transpose underfloor, front, side and rear-view camera images shown to the 12.3-inch display, allowing the driver to check road conditions, blind spots and distance between obstacles. Electric Power Steering (EPS) and Electronically Controlled Brake (ECB): EPS uses the motor and reduction gear instead of conventional hydraulics. At low speeds, the light steering sensation contributes to reducing driver burden, and at higher speeds, a moderate steering force in line with the vehicle’s speed provides a driving experience that is distinctive of the Lexus Driving Signature. ECB employs a sensor to detect the degree of brake pedal depression and applies braking force with the hydraulic brakes for more linear braking characteristics. When MTS is selected for off-road driving, the system is designed to provide driving stability through braking assistance to help counter slipping or spinning wheels.

EPS uses the motor and reduction gear instead of conventional hydraulics. At low speeds, the light steering sensation contributes to reducing driver burden, and at higher speeds, a moderate steering force in line with the vehicle’s speed provides a driving experience that is distinctive of the Lexus Driving Signature. ECB employs a sensor to detect the degree of brake pedal depression and applies braking force with the hydraulic brakes for more linear braking characteristics. When MTS is selected for off-road driving, the system is designed to provide driving stability through braking assistance to help counter slipping or spinning wheels. Crawl Control with Turn Assist: Engaged when the vehicle is in low range, Crawl Control allows the LX to move forward or in reverse at one of five driver-selected low-speed settings: LO, MIDL, MID, MIDH and HIGH. Crawl Control intuitively orchestrates the engagement and disengagement of engine output and hydraulic braking pressure to help reduce tire slippage and optimize chassis behavior. Turn Assist tightens the vehicle’s turning circle by adding brake force to the inside rear wheel.

Engaged when the vehicle is in low range, Crawl Control allows the LX to move forward or in reverse at one of five driver-selected low-speed settings: LO, MIDL, MID, MIDH and HIGH. Crawl Control intuitively orchestrates the engagement and disengagement of engine output and hydraulic braking pressure to help reduce tire slippage and optimize chassis behavior. Turn Assist tightens the vehicle’s turning circle by adding brake force to the inside rear wheel. Downhill Assist Control: When descending a steep slope, the system is designed to automatically control the hydraulic pressure of the brakes on all four wheels to support stable descent without locking the wheels. Because the selected vehicle speed is maintained with a dedicated switch, the driver can concentrate on steering operations, thus reducing the burden on the driver.

When descending a steep slope, the system is designed to automatically control the hydraulic pressure of the brakes on all four wheels to support stable descent without locking the wheels. Because the selected vehicle speed is maintained with a dedicated switch, the driver can concentrate on steering operations, thus reducing the burden on the driver. Drive Mode Select: Using the Drive Mode Select switch on the center console, the driver is able to choose from a variety of modes to customize the vehicle’s performance and steering characteristics. Featured modes include Normal, ECO, Comfort, Custom, Sport S, and Sport S+. Turning Heads On and Off-Road

Designed under the notion of “Dignified Sophistication,” the Lexus LX marries superior function with stunning aesthetic. The front A-pillars create a cab-backward design and a stout torso helps to express a dynamic driving image. For its spindle grille, a three-dimensional shape comprised of seven sets of floating bars creates a seamless and frame-free structure. It is style rooted in function: fine-tuning the thickness of each bar to the millimeter provides the high-level cooling performance required for the twin-turbo engine. The side radiator grilles also have openings to help ensure cooling performance and are shaped to provide a high-level rectifying effect. For the headlamps, the L-shaped clearance lamps (with daytime running lamp function) have a three-dimensional shape, and their inner lenses are doubled, with each having a different level to give a sense of depth and change depending on the viewing angle. The sides portray a strong sense of unity and mass, with a thick, horizontal torso running the entirety of the profile, blending through to the muscular rear wheel arches. The LX has quarter pillars narrow from the roof to the back window, while a distinct chiseled flow from the underside of the vehicle that runs up from the lower edge of the rocker panels to behind the rear tires. A full-size spare tire is standard across the LX lineup. For the rear combination lamps, tail lamps combine an L-shape and a continuous axial flow from the front to the shoulders and then to the rear silhouette. Depending on the grade, the LX is offered in seven exterior color options: Ultra White, Wind, Atomic Silver, Manganese Luster, Nori Green Pearl, Caviar, and Earth. F SPORT Handling

Guests preferring a sportier look and feel can select the F SPORT Handling grade. Styling features of the F SPORT Handling grade include exclusive 22-inch forged aluminum wheels and an F mesh design spindle grille with jet-black chrome-finished grille frame. For performance, the F SPORT Handling grade features uniquely tuned standard front and rear performance dampers, a Torsen® LSD and a rear stabilizer. Special tuning of the EPS and AVS offers performance focused response and handling stability that only the F SPORT Handling can provide. An Interior Worth Indulging In

The LX is the definitive chapter of flagship luxury – providing the signature refined comfort, luxurious interior elements, and usability customers expect in a Lexus. The driver-focused cockpit design instills confidence and control with all essential controls and information (e.g., gauges, standard Head-Up Display, meters, etc.) within the driver’s reach and forward sightline. With the adoption of the electroshiftmatic system, the brand focused on enhancing ease of operation and grip during maneuvers specific to rough terrain. The LX lineup offers five massage options for the driver and front passenger seats when equipped with semi-aniline leather trim. Whether a customer is looking for a full body massage or targeting a specific area, the intensity can be adjusted across five different levels for an indulgent and customized experience. From available power fold-flat third-row seating to automated seating configurations that offer more space for spontaneity, the LX offers the adventurer everything but compromise. The front seats of the LX are designed to help minimize fatigue by providing optimum support to support the occupant’s back while the shape of the lumbar area and side bolsters enable free range of arm motion. A 60:40 split-folding second-row rear seat is standard on LX 600 and 700h models. A one-motion system is featured for convenient access to the third row/luggage space. For LX models equipped with a third row, power-folding rear seats are split 50:50. A unique shelf system has been added in the cargo space of the LX 700h with fold-flat capability due to the placement of the battery. For additional convenience on the LX 700h, a center console Cool Box and rear manual sunshades have been added as standard features. The LX 700h is equipped with a waterproof AC inverter positioned under the center console, allowing for external power supply of up to 2400W. The LX 600 features a power supply of 120V/100W in the rear deck. To enhance user convenience, USB Type-C power outlets have been installed at the rear of the center console and in the rear deck. Depending on grade, the LX is offered in five interior color options: Palomino, White/Peppercorn, Circuit Red, Black, and Stone Brown. The LX is also offered in four interior trim finishes, depending on grade: Brown Open-Pore Wood, Black Open-Pore Wood, Hadori Aluminum, and Takanoha Wood. The LX comes standard with a 10-speaker premium surround system and a 25-speaker Mark Levinson® Surround Sound is available on the Luxury and Ultra Luxury grades. F SPORT Handling

In the F SPORT Handling grade, the heated steering wheel and shifter are wrapped with textured genuine leather for great style and grip, and the exclusive F SPORT emblem is applied throughout. Uniquely designed F SPORT crafted seats and embossed headrests further enhance hold against lateral G-forces. Ultra Luxury

The four-seat Ultra Luxury grade enhances the LX lineup with special attention paid to the rear passenger space and their experience. The rear seats feature Ultra Luxury-exclusive curved headrests, seatbacks and cushions that gently wrap around the head, hips and lower body. The use of soft urethane with superior vibration absorption performance helps to suppress slight unwanted movement. In the second row, the rear control panel centrally manages the rear passenger experience through audio, climate, seat adjustment, and lighting controls. For passengers looking to recharge for the journey ahead, a wireless charging space is provided. Added comfort features such as sunshades on the side and quarter windows, reading lights, and a rear seat display are standard. An Ultra Luxury grade exclusive air conditioning system offers unique overhead ceiling vents for a full body comfort breeze experience. Technology and Convenience Features

Lexus Interface with 12.3-inch touchscreen

A standard 12.3-inch high-definition upper touchscreen with added LX-exclusive 7-inch lower touchscreen, provides easy-to-use controls and clear information to the driver and front-seat passenger. Their glass screens utilize a high-adhesion, anti-reflective coating to realize a vivid display. Menu operations are similar to those found on smartphones and tablets. For additional ease of use by driver and passenger, a center knob located at the screen’s bottom edge controls power on/off and volume. The 7-inch lower touchscreen displays the climate control screen and Multi-Terrain Select. It also features vehicle information including: differential lock status; mode selection when using Drive Mode Select; Downhill Assist Control; Crawl Control; and vehicle height control. Cloud Navigation

With an active Drive Connect trial or subscription, this cloud-capable system integrates with Google points of interest (POI) data to provide faster and more up-to-date search results, more accurate directions, and alternate routes based on current traffic conditions. Offline mode is designed to detect a potential loss of signal and download applicable maps and services in advance. Three-month Drive Connect trial included. 4G network dependent. Intelligent Assistant

With an active Drive Connect trial or subscription, Intelligent Assistant ushers in a new era of convenience for guests. Designed with dual microphones, enhanced noise cancellation, and seat detection capabilities for greater voice-recognition accuracy, by simply saying “Hey Lexus,” available voice commands can operate certain interior amenities, such as navigation, multimedia and climate control. Three-month Drive Connect trial included. 4G network dependent. Wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ Compatibility

Through wired or wireless connection, users can access many of their favorite apps and control menus via their preferred mobile device ecosystem. Remote Connect

With an active Remote Connect trial or subscription, use the Lexus app to remotely lock or unlock the doors, start the engine and adjust the climate control, check vehicle health and more. Five-year trial included. 4G network dependent. Traffic Jam Assist

With an active Drive Connect trial or subscription, and under active supervision of the driver, this technology can monitor surrounding traffic in condensed, low-speed driving situations on limited access roadways and automatically move forward and brake as needed to keep a set following distance behind the preceding vehicle. In addition to providing hands-free steering assistance, this system can automatically bring the vehicle to a complete stop, then resume its path of travel as forward traffic begins to move. Three-month Drive Connect trial included. 4G network dependent. Safety Connect

Guests can use Lexus Safety Connect for access to exceptional service in case of emergency/vehicle theft. Five-year trial included. 4G network dependent. Service Connect

Available via the Lexus app, Service Connect can connect a compatible Lexus and dealer to provide detailed maintenance reminders and Vehicle Health Reports. Five-year trial included. 4G network dependent. See lexus.com/interface for details. Front Cross-Traffic Alert (Standard)

Designed to warn the driver of the presence of crossing vehicles or bicyclists at intersections. Head-Up Display (Now standard)

Essential information such as a speedometer and shift position, and other information including navigational directions, and the information displayed during the use of Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Tracing Assist, and Road Sign Assist can be displayed in front of the driver’s field of vision. The display’s positioning can be linked to a driver’s seat position memory function. Mark Levinson® Surround Sound (Available)

The available 25-speaker Mark Levinson® Premium Surround Sound tuned for the LX’s cabin delivers high-quality audio. The system incorporates Mark Levinson® QLS (Quantum Logic Surround) sound technology to provide stage-like, full-bodied, balanced tones to all passengers regardless of seating position. Advanced Park with Remote Park (LX 700h only)

The intuitive driver’s aid system can help in various maneuvers, such as when perpendicular parking/exiting and parallel parking/exiting. Four Parallel View Monitor (PVM) cameras and 12 ultrasonic sensors provide visual data to support the automatic control of steering, accelerator, brake, and shift operations. Remote Park offers the added convenience of smartphone operation via the Lexus app. Lexus key fob required for use. Safe Exit Alert

When exiting the luxury crossover, standard Safe Exit Alert is designed to detect a vehicle or bicycle approaching from the rear and alert the occupant if it senses an approaching object. Lexus Safety System+ 3.0

All 2027 Lexus LX models come standard with Lexus Safety System+ 3.0, which includes: Pre-Collision System (PCS) with Pedestrian Detection

Pre-Collision System (PCS) with Pedestrian Detection is designed to help detect a vehicle, pedestrian, bicyclist or motorcyclist and provide an audio/visual forward collision warning under certain circumstances. If system conditions are met, the system is designed to provide automatic emergency braking. PCS uses a camera and millimeter-wave radar for enhanced performance and reliability. Features for LSS+ 3.0 include: Risk Avoidance Emergency Steer Assist – designed to provide steering torque during an emergency maneuver initiated by the driver, enhancing vehicle stability and helping prevent lane departure. This steering support function is designed to operate when the Pre-Collision System is turned ON, the turn signal is not being operated, the speed of the vehicle is between 25-50 mph and the relative speed to the detected object is between 25-50 mph.

Left Turn Oncoming Vehicle Detection/Braking –?designed to provide a warning and automatic braking if the system determines a driver is turning left in front of an oncoming vehicle in certain daytime conditions. All-speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC)

An adaptive cruise control system intended for highway use that uses radar and camera technology to help keep the vehicle at a preset speed and distance from vehicles ahead, even in stop-and-go traffic. If the system detects the vehicle getting closer than the preset distance, it automatically slows the vehicle — even to a complete stop. At highway speeds, when the road ahead clears, the vehicle returns to its preset speed. The Curve Speed Management feature is included and designed to help manage speed in curves when cruise control is engaged and may lower vehicle speed if needed. Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)

When Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC) is enabled and lane markers are detected, Lane Tracing Assist (LTA) is designed to use the lines on the road and/or preceding vehicles to provide active driving assistance and help keep the vehicle centered in its lane. Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist (LDA w/SA) – When white/yellow lane markings or certain road edge boundary lines are detected at speeds above 30 mph, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist (LDA w/SA) is designed to issue an audio/visual lane departure warning if an inadvertent lane departure is detected. If the driver does not take corrective action, the system is also designed to provide gentle corrective steering for lane keeping assistance. Road Sign Assist (RSA) – Using an intelligent camera, Road Sign Assist (RSA) is designed to detect speed limit signs, stop signs, Do Not Enter signs, yield signs and certain warning signs, and display an icon of the sign on the Multi-Information Display (MID). Intelligent High Beams – This system provides greater visibility for drivers with added illumination when the road ahead is clear, then temporarily switches to low beams when it detects the headlamps or taillamps of vehicles ahead. Proactive Driving Assist (PDA) – When system operating conditions are met, using the vehicle’s camera and radar, Proactive Driving Assist (PDA) is designed to provide gentle braking into curves or gentle braking and/or steering to help support driving tasks such as distance control between the vehicle and a preceding vehicle, pedestrian or bicyclist. The 2027 LX lineup is assembled at Toyota Auto Body Yoshiwara.

2027 Lexus LX Pricing Chart Model # Model Name MSRP + DPH* 9621 LX 600 Premium $109,050 9622 LX 600 F SPORT Handling $116,910 9623 LX 600 Luxury $117,850 9626 LX 700h Overtrail $118,055 9627 LX 700h F SPORT Handling $120,910 9628 LX 700h Luxury $121,850 9629 LX 700h Ultra Luxury $143,350

*Includes Delivery, Processing and Handling fee of $1,550



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