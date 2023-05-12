DEBUT! AMG CLE 53 Coupe. Rate Your Interest Level In This Car 1-10.

Mercedes-AMG is sharpening its product portfolio and redefining the entry performance coupe segment with the new AMG CLE 53 Coupe. The sporty two-door model combines the best of two worlds: agility and sportiness of the AMG C-Class with the interior space and elegance of the AMG E-Class. The AMG-enhanced 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder engine with turbocharging via an exhaust gas turbocharger and an electric auxiliary compressor has been thoroughly modified and now produces 443 hp and 413 lb-ft of torque (443 lb-ft for 12 seconds with overboost). The 48-volt integrated starter generator (ISG) provides support at lower engine speeds with 23 hp and 151 lb-ft. Power is transferred via an AMG SPEEDSHIFT® TCT 9G transmission and AMG Performance 4MATIC+ fully variable all-wheel drive.



The long hood embedded in the front end with two power domes, steeply sloping windshield and long sloping roof towards the rear of the vehicle are among the prominent visual features of the CLE 53 Coupe. The cabin, which is set back, leads to the sporty, short rear area via the rear window.



The progressively forward-sloping front section ("shark nose"), in combination with the precisely shaped hood contribute to the athletic, refined appearance. The AMG-specific radiator grille and flat, sharply cut LED headlights provide a particularly powerful aesthetic. DIGITAL LIGHT headlights with projection function are available as optional equipment. These have daytime running light ellipses and blue illumination of the base of the headlights, which enhances the dynamic appearance.







* Mild-hybrid AMG-enhanced inline six engine with exhaust gas turbocharger and electric auxiliary compressor

* Standard AMG Performance 4MATIC+ fully variable all-wheel drive and active rear-axle steering

* Latest generation MBUX with AMG-specific functions and displays



The striking front fascia features a raised A-shape ("A-wing") middle section that allows for a large air inlet and outer air inlets with two cross slats for increased air flow. Distinctive shaped edges structure the coupe's profile, while flared front and rear fenders, a wide track (+2.3 inches at the front, +3 inches at the rear compared to Mercedes-Benz CLE) and standard 19-inch wheels give the new AMG CLE Coupe a powerful appearance. Optional 20-inch wheels are also available.



The muscular rear is characterized by flowing surfaces, smooth transitions and two-part LED taillights with three-dimensional light bodies. The taillights are connected with a dark red design element, emphasizing the width of the rear of the vehicle. Round double-tailpipe trim accents are integrated into the rear fascia behind the wheel arches. Air flow around the wheel arches is optimized for improved aerodynamics.



The optional AMG Performance Studio Package provides an even more powerful aesthetic with additional flics on the front and rear fascia, a more pronounced spoiler lip on the trunk lid and a rear diffuser board between the tailpipe trims. Two AMG Night packages and two AMG Carbon Fiber packages are also available for further individualization.



Interior with unique equipment and AMG-specific displays



The interior welcomes passengers with unique equipment, exclusive materials and the latest generation MBUX infotainment system. It features a free-standing 12.3-inch digital driver display and an 11.9-inch driver-oriented central display in a user-friendly portrait format. 64-color dynamic ambient lighting extends from the center console to beneath the outer climate control vents. In each door, a strip of light runs along the contour lines of the armrest and the beltline to the rear seats.



Another highlight is the sporty integral seats designed to provide excellent lateral support. MB-Tex/microfiber upholstery with AMG-specific graphics and red contrast stitching is fitted standard. Customers can also choose from several optional leather upholsteries, along with Nappa leather upholstery featuring an embossed AMG crest in the front headrests.



The optional AMG Performance Seat Package features seats with more pronounced bolsters to support highly dynamic driving. The backrests include vertical openings for visual accents, weight saving and better ventilation. The seats are also accentuated in a contrasting color when specified with Nappa leather.



An AMG Performance steering wheel with double-spoke design and flattened bottom is equipped standard. Two round AMG DRIVE UNIT steering wheel buttons enable fast and intuitive operation of various dynamic driving functions and the AMG DYNAMIC SELECT drive programs.



The driver display can be configured with three display styles – "Classic," "Sport" and "Supersport." The AMG-exclusive "Supersport" style showcases a central round tachometer and horizontal displays with driver-focused content on either side, which creates a spatial impression of depth. The driver can use the AMG menu to display engine data, suspension and transmission settings and more. The central multimedia display also emphasizes the vehicle's dynamic character with individual AMG displays such as the visualization of the AMG DYNAMIC SELECT drive programs and vehicle telemetry data.



AMG-enhanced engine with hybrid assist and electric auxiliary compressor



The new CLE 53 uses a comprehensively upgraded, AMG-enhanced M256M 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder turbocharged engine. The high-performance engine impresses with optimized combustion chambers with redesigned inlet and outlet channels, new piston rings, optimized injection and a new exhaust gas turbocharger. In conjunction with the new electric auxiliary compressor, this offers a 5.8 psi increase in boost pressure to 22 psi to produce 413 lb-ft of torque as well as 443 lb-ft with overboost for up to 12 seconds.



The improved electric auxiliary compressor can now be operated almost continuously over a longer period of time to provide higher torque at a wider range of engine speeds and enhance overall responsiveness of the engine. In addition, this allows for a larger exhaust gas turbocharger to be fitted for higher peak performance.



Customers also benefit from the engine's increased efficiency, especially at full load. The new second-generation integrated starter generator (ISG), integrated into the transmission bellhousing, also contributes to efficiency. As a central component of the 48-volt electrical system, it not only functions as an electrical generator, but also takes on mild-hybrid functions. This includes support at lower engine speeds with 23 hp and 151 lb-ft of torque, recuperation, load point shifting, gliding and seamless operation of the start-stop function.



The AMG high-performance brake system is tailored to the power and performance of the CLE 53 Coupe. It features 14.6 x 1.4-inch perforated and internally ventilated discs with four-piston fixed calipers on the front axle and 14.2 x 1-inch internally ventilated discs with single-piston floating calipers on the rear axle.



AMG SPEEDSHIFT® TCT 9G transmission



The AMG-enhanced engine is coupled with an AMG SPEEDSHIFT® TCT 9G transmission, which impresses with short shift times, quick response, double-declutching function and multiple downshifts. The transmission is especially responsive in the "Sport+" drive program with immediate upshifts and downshifts. In manual mode, the driver can control gear changes by using the steering wheel shift paddles. Transmission calibration is tailored for a variety of driving situations, such as dynamic acceleration or efficiency, depending on the drive program selected.



AMG DYNAMICS integrated with AMG DYNAMIC SELECT drive programs



Five AMG DYNAMIC SELECT drive programs – "Slippery," "Comfort," "Sport," "Sport+" and "Individual" – enable a broad spectrum of driving characteristics. These range from efficient and comfortable to highly dynamic. Parameters for the engine, transmission, suspension and steering are specially tuned for each drive program. Regardless of the AMG DYNAMIC SELECT driving program selected, the driver can switch directly to manual mode to control gear changes using the steering wheel shift paddles. The suspension settings can also be controlled independently.



The AMG DYNAMICS driving dynamics control system is integrated into the AMG DYNAMIC SELECT drive programs. In the "Basic," "Advanced" and "Pro" levels, for example, it influences the control strategies of the ESP® (Electronic Stability Program) or AMG Performance 4MATIC+ fully variable all-wheel drive. The intelligent control system anticipates the desired vehicle behavior based on the driver's actions and sensor data. The AMG DYNAMICS functions can also be selected directly using the AMG DRIVE UNIT steering wheel buttons.



AMG Performance 4MATIC+ fully variable all-wheel drive



Standard AMG Performance 4MATIC+ fully variable all-wheel drive combines optimal traction for dynamic driving with a high level of driving safety under all conditions. Intelligent control of all-wheel drive is integrated into the entire vehicle system architecture, which enables the transition between rear and all-wheel drive to occur continuously. Torque distribution is based on the driving situation. When driving moderately and in situations where all-wheel drive is not required, the front axle is completely decoupled to increase efficiency. From the ESP® "Sport" setting onwards, torque distribution is more rear-biased. In Drift mode, the new AMG CLE Coupe operates exclusively in rear-wheel drive.



AMG RIDE CONTROL suspension



Developed in Affalterbach, the CLE 53 Coupe is equipped with AMG RIDE CONTROL suspension designed for handling agility, more neutral cornering and greater traction. The steel spring suspension features particularly sporty damper tuning and adaptive adjustable damping combines excellent driving dynamics with a high level of ride comfort. The damping on each wheel adapts quickly and precisely to the current driving situation and road conditions via separate valves for rebound and compression in each damper. In addition, three distinctive damper maps can be selected – "Comfort," "Sport" and "Sport+" – with a noticeable differentiation between ride comfort and dynamic driving characteristics.



Three-stage AMG speed-sensitive steering and standard rear-axle steering



The steering layout also contributes to the increase in dynamics and comfort. The CLE 53 Coupe has three-stage AMG parameter steering that adapts to the selected AMG DYNAMIC SELECT drive program. When maneuvering at low speeds and parking, little steering effort is required. Steering power assistance decreases at higher speeds. The steering wheel also provides significantly more feedback to the driver in the "Sport" and "Sport+" suspension settings.



The standard rear-axle steering operates with a maximum steering angle of 2.5 degrees. Up to this point, the rear wheels turn in the opposite direction to the front wheels at speeds of up to 60 mph (variable depending on the AMG DYNAMICS setting). This leads to a virtual shortening of the wheelbase and results in significantly more agile turn-in, less steering effort, and improved maneuverability. The turning circle is noticeably reduced when turning or parking. At speeds above 60 mph (variable depending on the AMG DYNAMICS setting), the rear wheels turn parallel to the front wheels – up to a maximum of 0.7 degrees. The virtual extension of the wheelbase has a positive effect on driving stability. It leads to a faster build-up of lateral force when changing direction and enables the vehicle to respond more directly to steering commands. The response of the rear-axle steering depends on the selected AMG DYNAMIC SELECT drive program.



AMG DYNAMIC PLUS Package



The optional AMG DYNAMIC PLUS Package elevates the CLE 53 Coupe with additional dynamic details and equipment for an even more emotional driving experience. Among the key highlights are the RACE drive program with Drift mode and active engine mounts that allow increased spread between performance and comfort. The AMG Performance steering wheel in microfiber, along with red painted brake calipers with AMG lettering on the front and rear axle underscore the vehicle's dynamic character.

















































