DEBUT! DEFENDER 130. Land Rover Does What We've Said Jeep Should Do With The Wrangler By Adding 3-Row Model

Alongside the critically acclaimed Defender 90 and Defender 110, the Defender 130 adds another dimension to the family of all-terrain vehicles, with adventuring opportunities for up to eight adults across three rows of full-size seating.



Like the Defender 90 and 110, the new 130 body design borrows its name from the original Defender family, inspired by the longest model in the line-up. It allows customers to effortlessly transport up to eight people across various terrain and is the ultimate demonstration of Defender’s breadth of talents.



A host of exterior and interior design enhancements and technologies distinguish New Defender 130, uniquely balancing comfort with customary Defender durability and capability.



To celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, Land Rover is gifting Her Majesty and the British Red Cross a specially commissioned New Defender 130 to support operations in the UK. Land Rover engineers will work with representatives from the charity, of which Her Majesty The Queen is a patron, to adapt the Defender 130 before it goes into service later this year.



























Land Rover has supported the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) since 1954 and is proud to maintain its relationship with the world’s largest humanitarian organization. Experts at the IFRC’s global fleet base in Dubai took part in Defender’s global testing program ahead of its world premiere in 2019.



“New Defender 130 brings a new dimension of capability to our most durable and rugged family of vehicles,” said Nick Collins, Executive Director, Vehicle Programs, Land Rover. “Its spacious interior welcomes and transports up to eight people in supreme comfort, enabling unparalleled sophisticated adventuring opportunities for families, with unique design signatures to create a distinct New Defender experience.”

Defender 130 has its own color palette, with a new, exclusive Sedona Red option ensuring the 130 stands out in the line-up. The exterior is complemented by the Extended Bright Pack – available in addition to the existing Bright Pack – which provides a distinct exterior design with Ceres Silver Satin finish around all lower body cladding and front and rear skid plates in Noble Chrome.



Inside, thoughtful storage and convenience solutions are provided for every passenger across all three rows of seating. This ensures Defender 130 caters for passengers in every seat, with effortless access to the spacious three-abreast third row in a bright and airy cabin.



The interior design features new color and material options, providing an amplified all-terrain experience. The latest connected technologies and chassis systems – including a new, larger 11.4-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen(6), standard Electronic Air Suspension(5) and Cabin Air Purification Plus – provide the ultimate support and comfort for modern off-road excursions.



The New Defender 130 is available in S, SE, X-Dynamic SE, and X specifications, in addition to a First Edition. The First Edition is available in three combinations carefully curated by the designers, each one featuring a distinct color and design theme:



Fuji White with Extended Bright Pack with Light Oyster Full Windsor Leather interior and Natural Light Oak Veneer



Sedona Red with Ebony Full Windsor Leather seats and Smoked Oak Veneer



Carpathian Grey with Vintage Tan Full Windsor Leather and Rough-Cut Walnut Veneer



The First Edition model offers an extensive equipment list including heated second and third-row seating, four-zone climate control, Meridian™ Sound System, Driver Assist Pack and Privacy Glass. All feature 20-inch alloy wheels as standard, with P400 gas Ingenium six-cylinder powertrain.



Exterior design



Defender’s iconic silhouette has been elegantly extended by 13.38 inches at the rear to provide enhanced interior space across all three rows, without compromising its unparalleled all-terrain capabilities.

With an unmistakable family resemblance, the Defender 130 features an extended rear overhang that provides even greater interior space in the third row of seats and load area.



The elegant profile is enhanced by the all-new Sedona Red exterior color option – exclusive to the Defender 130 and adding even greater depth and sophistication to the design, while all models are fitted with a panoramic sunroof as standard, with a second sunroof above the third row also featuring on all Defender 130 vehicles.



To maintain the distinctive rear design of the Defender, Land Rover engineers have crafted a subtle boat tail-style uplift that also maximizes the unparalleled all-terrain capability customers expect from a Defender, providing a departure angle of 28.5 degrees(2). The surrounds for the rear LED lighting units have been re-engineered to maintain the three distinct lines that define Defender’s side profile as they rise subtly towards the rear.



Access to the spacious cargo area is unchanged, while a body-color hard-shell cover for the spare wheel is available, reflecting Defender 130’s positioning at the pinnacle of the Defender line-up. Narvik Black roof rails are fitted as standard, while Defender’s full range of exterior accessories – including the Explorer, Adventure, Country and Urban packs – are also available.



The refined proportions of the 130 are enhanced by the optional Extended Bright Pack. In this specification, all lower body panels are finished in Ceres Silver Satin, providing a distinctive finish on vehicles finished in Hakuba Silver, Fuji White and Yulong White. Ceres Silver detailing can be found on the hood louvres and side fenders of all Defender 130 models, perfectly complemented by 20-inch Luna alloy wheels, which are available in a Bright Silver finish.



The exterior finish is an extension to the Bright Pack, which features front and rear skid plates in Noble Chrome, complemented by Gloss Black lower bumpers and wheelarch extensions. The two options give Defender 130 customers a choice of distinctive and sophisticated exterior finishes.



Spacious interior



For Defender 130, Land Rover is introducing enhanced color and material options for customers looking for an even more refined experience, effortlessly balanced with the tough, rugged character and more interior space than ever.



Land Rover engineers have created an impressive interior space by effectively shrink-wrapping interior packaging components around the body-in-white, maximizing the amount of usable interior space, without the need for a large on-road footprint.



The elegantly extended rear creates uncompromised accommodation in the third row, with enough width to provide comfortable seating for three adults, while the Defender’s familiar outline ensures generous headroom in all three rows. Additional touches ensure a comfortable passenger experience in the third row, including heated seats, padded armrests, thoughtful storage and USB-C provision to charge devices on the move. Carpets are also fitted throughout to suit the 130’s unique character.



Large windows provide excellent visibility in all three rows of seating while the standard-fit panoramic glass sunroof, which is complemented by a second sunroof above row three, makes the interior light and airy for everyone. Additional comfort is provided by ventilation for each row, with additional ducting providing more heating and air-conditioning capacity via optional Four Zone Climate Control, exclusive to Defender 130.

Passengers in rows two and three also benefit from a small stadium rise, for superior visibility. Getting in to the third row is effortless, as the row two seats slide and fold forwards to provide wide access. From the tailgate, customers can simply lower the Defender’s Electronic Air Suspension5 with buttons inside the load area to aid with loading items into the rear.



Defender 130 provides a spacious and practical load area, with up to 13.7 cubic feet of cargo volume even with the rearmost seats in place. When the seats are not in use, they stow to create a large loading area, giving customers the ultimate choice in configuring the interior arrangement that best suits their needs. They are split in 40:20:40 configuration for added convenience.



For families, ISOFIX7 child seat attachments are found on the outer seats of the second and third rows.



Adventure for all: New Defender 130 features extended body for greater interior space, perfect for all-terrain family expeditions with up to eight on board in superior comfort

Defender capability: Increase in body length retains the Defender vehicles incredible off-road capability and articulations, and three rows of seating in 2+3+3 arrangement

Landmark design: Defender silhouette elegantly extended by 13.38 inches, for enhanced interior space with vast maximum load capacity of 88.9 cubic feet and three rows of full-size seating

Sophisticated explorer: Exclusive new Sedona Red color and Four Zone Climate Control are uniquely available on Defender 130, with standard air suspension for enhanced comfort5

Extended Bright Pack: Striking exterior option pack gives New Defender 130 a unique character, with Ceres Silver Satin finish to lower body cladding around the entire vehicle

Versatile interior: Room for up to eight to travel in comfort across three rows, plus large, flexible load area and a comprehensive choice of Defender accessories

Advanced technology: New Defender 130 is fitted with larger 11.4-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen6 as standard, while occupants enjoy purer air with advanced Cabin Air Purification Plus as standard

what3words navigation: New Defender 130 can find and navigate to any 3m square on the planet, without the need for a phone signal, using the advanced Pivi Pro infotainment system6

Unique ambiance: Sophisticated interior provided by Light Oyster leather and new Natural Light Oak veneer, with white powder-coated Cross Car Beam and extended chrome detailing

First Edition: Carefully curated First Edition represents the very best of New Defender 130 and is available in three distinct colors with a wide array of options to choose from.

Celebratory commission: Land Rover celebrates Queen's Platinum Jubilee year by gifting Her Majesty a specially commissioned Defender 130 for use by the British Red Cross

Available to order: New Defender 130 is available from $68,000 in the US.







Full release here...



SHOULD Jeep do the same?



And you also have to love the humor of Twitter...





Land Rover announces 2023 Defender 130 with 8 seats and I fixed it. #LandRover #Defender #Defender130 pic.twitter.com/EEwRLbbT3b — McMike (@ItsMcMikeTime) May 31, 2022



