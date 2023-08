So oddly weird looking on first glance we kind of like it...



What is YOUR call on it???



"The Fisker Ronin is the world’s first all-electric, four-door convertible GT sports car. Beautifully designed with sleek, powerful lines, the Fisker Ronin represents the height of Fisker’s technology and performance. Starting at $385,000 before any incentives."











Fisker Product Vision Day ( $FSR )



Fisker Ronin is the world’s first all-electric, four-door convertible, GT Sports Car. pic.twitter.com/jPFlPpOco8 — Deon EV?? (@HDEONEV) August 3, 2023