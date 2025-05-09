DEBUT! Ford Makes BOLD MOVE To Get in On The FALL Action And WOO Suburban Housewives!

"It's the truck you've been waiting for all year," said Ford Motor Company CEO Jim Farley. "While our other vehicles have their fans, there's nothing like the excitement and anticipation from the pumpkin spice crowd. Break out your flannels and get ready to drive through big piles of leaves on a crisp autumn day, because the Pumpkin Spice F-150 is here to bring all the festive vibes you can handle. Plus, it has a 7-ton towing capacity, so that's cool, too."



Just in time for fall, motorists found out that they were in for a special seasonal treat, as the Ford Motor Company introduced the limited edition Pumpkin Spice F-150 pickup truck.



The Pumpkin Spice F-150, which comes in a special burnt orange exterior color, includes a wide array of exclusive features, including plaid flannel upholstery, a gear shift knob shaped like a stalk of dried corn, and spritzers that will periodically spray a pumpkin spice scent into the cabin. "Feel free to wrap yourself in the nice, soft, Ford-branded sherpa blanket stowed in the center console and roll down the windows while you drive to breathe in the crisp autumn air," Farley continued. "There are also an amazing 25 cupholders located throughout the interior of the truck, which is enough space for each passenger to enjoy 5 pumpkin spice lattes at once. It's so pumpkin spicy you'll feel sick."



















