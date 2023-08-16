DEBUT! HOW DO The CHINESE DEFEND Moves Like THIS? The Copycats Are Cruising ALL OVER The LAND!

Agent001 submitted on 8/16/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:26:14 PM
Here is a Defender/Land Cruiser/GX clone from Chinese company BYDBYD's new FangChengBao (Leopard) brand isn't wasting time revealing new models. At the launch of its first production model, the 5, in China this evening, it also revealed a planned second model, the larger (Super) 8. A smaller 3 was also shown in digital form@BYDGlobal pic.twitter.com/kJcsPoqqXs— Greg Kable (@GregKable) August 16, 2023
